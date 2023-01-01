Home to two of Universal's most talked-about rides, the incredible 3D simulation Transformers: The Ride 3-D (Express Pass) and the high-thrill coaster Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit (Express Pass). This roller coaster is not for the faint of heart – you Rip up to 65mph, Ride 17 stories above the theme park and down a crazy-steep drop, and Rockit to customized music.

At Shrek 4-D (Express Pass), Shrek and Donkey try to save Princess Fiona from a dragon. And that dragon is indeed fierce, probably too fierce for tiny tots – it pops out at you with red eyes, spitting fire into your face. Unfortunately, the nonsensical preshow spiel goes on too long.