Good ol' scream-it-from-the-rooftops, no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud fun, packed with adrenaline rides and marvelous theming. Superheroes zoom by on motorcycles, roller coasters whiz overhead and plenty of rides will get you soaked. Highlights include Marvel Super Hero Island, with the Amazing Adventures of Spiderman and the Hulk Coaster; kid-friendly Seuss Landing; and, most famously of all, Hogwarts in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

Multiday and multipark tickets available.