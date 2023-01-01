An acronym for 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,' Epcot was Disney's vision of a high-tech city when it opened in 1982. It's divided into two halves: Future World, with rides and corporate-sponsored interactive exhibits, and World Showcase, providing an interesting toe-dip into the cultures of 11 countries. Epcot is much more soothingly low-key than other parks, and it has some of the best food and shopping.

Don't miss Soarin' Around the World and, for little ones, Turtle Talk with Crush is delightful. And, let's not forget, Frozen Ever After, one of the 'hot' rides, is here, too.