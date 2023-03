An abundance of palm trees, a zero-entry pool with a white sandy beach, high-speed slides and the best wave pool in Orlando make this one of the most beautiful water parks in Florida. Little ones will love floating along Castaway Creek and splashing at Ketchakiddee Creek.

Included in admission is snorkeling equipment for small group swims with the tropical fish, stingrays, and leopard and bonnethead sharks in the 68ºF (20ºC) waters of Shark Reef.