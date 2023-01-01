Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

Diagon Alley, lined with magical shops selling robes, Quidditch supplies, wands, brooms and more, leads to the massive Gringotts Bank, home to one of Universal Studio's multisensory thrill rides, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. To get here, you must walk through Muggles' London at Universal Studios or, if you have a park-to-park ticket, ride the Hogswarts Express from Islands of Adventure's Hogsmeade to King's Cross Station.

Grab some bangers and mash at the Leaky Cauldron, a scoop of quirky wizarding-themed ice cream at Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlor and wander down the 'darkest of dark places,' Knockturn Alley, to pick up tools of the Dark Arts at Borgin and Burkes.

Given the creative spirit and success of Islands of Adventure's Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley is theme-park magic at its best. Lines and crowds are insane – stay at a Universal Orlando Resort so you can enter Diagon Alley one hour before the park opens to the general public.