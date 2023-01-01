In 2013 Universal opened Simpsons-themed Springfield, home to that iconic American TV family. Hang at Moe's Tavern, grab doughnuts at Lard Lad, and meet Krusty the Clown, Sideshow Bob and the Simpson family themselves. The child-friendly Kang & Kodos' Twirl & Hurl offers an interactive twist to whirling, and don't miss The Simpsons Ride (Express Pass).

It's one of the best simulated experiences at Universal, a highlight even if you're not a Simpsons fan. Kids will want to try Springfield's signature drink, a bubbling and steaming Flaming Moe that rivals the theming fun of Harry Potter's Butterbeer and tastes surprisingly good! Sure, it's just an orange soda, but it's a pretty cool orange soda, the cup makes a good souvenir, and in the eyes of an eight-year-old, it's worth every penny of that seven bucks.