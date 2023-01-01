Revenge of the Mummy (Express Pass) combines roller-coaster speed and twists with in-your-face special effects. Head deep into ancient Egyptian catacombs in near pitch black, but don't anger Imhotep the mummy – in his wrath he flings you past fire, water and more.

A radio announces a severe storm warning and slowly you see and feel the change in weather. The sign rattles above the old gas station, and tumbleweed blows across the set. You see a tornado developing, far off in the distant sky, and it's coming, closer and closer, louder and louder. Anyone who has felt the fear of living through a real tornado, or children who already wake up scared of them thanks to sirens, hours in the basement and the eerie blanket of tornado-breeding green skies, should think twice before going to this attraction.