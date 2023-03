With glorious 3D film footage, live action stunts and 4D special effects, Terminator 2: 3-D (Express Pass) is complete sensory overload – delicious fun for some, overwhelming and scary for others.

If you're really into horror makeup, Universal Horror Make-Up Show (Express Pass) may be a little too short and thin on substance. It's humorous and full of silly antics, but optical illusions could freak out kids if they're not really clear from the get-go that it's not real.