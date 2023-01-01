Across the canal from the theme parks, and open to the public (for free), Universal's pedestrian mall entertainment district has themed restaurants, bars, a multiplex movie theater, miniature golf, shops and a fountain for kids to play in. Live music and mucho alcohol sum up the entertainment options here, particularly after 9pm, but there's a family-friendly vibe and several bars have decent food.

Individual bars may charge nightly covers, or you can purchase a CityWalk Party Pass ($12, free with multiday theme-park admission) for unlimited all-night club access. For a movie and clubbing, buy the CityWalk Party Pass and Movie Ticket ($15), and for dinner and a movie, purchase the Meal and Movie Deal ($15). Available for purchase at CityWalk Guest Services or any resort. For dinner reservations, call 407-224-3663.