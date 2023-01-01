San Francisco, themed heavily around the city as the site of the massive 1906 earthquake and the inspiration behind the 1974 film Earthquake, is home to Chez Alcatraz, a tiny and pleasant outdoor bar in Fisherman's Wharf; Lombard's, one of the park's two restaurants that accept reservations; and a couple of outdoor shows.

A fast-talking Hollywood casting agent casting a disaster movie chooses a handful of audience members and gives them directions ('Give me terror like Britney Spears is your babysitter'), and then each volunteer is filmed for a second or so. Everyone then heads to the 'set' and boards a subway train in the incredibly authentic replica of a San Francisco BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) station. Suddenly, the big one hits: tracks buckle, the place crumbles and general mayhem ensues. Hint: 65,000 gallons of water are released and recycled every six minutes, but you don't get wet. And yes, you do see the footage of those volunteers.