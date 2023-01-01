Far less harried and crowded than Disney Springs, the very small Disney's BoardWalk area across from Epcot and along Crescent Lake echoes waterfront boardwalks of turn-of-the-century New England seaside resorts. On Thursday to Saturday evenings magicians, jugglers and musicians give a festive vibe, and there are a handful of good restaurants and bars. Pick up a doughnut or cute lil' Mickey Mouse cakes at the bakery, and toot around on a surrey-with-the-fringe-on-top bike.