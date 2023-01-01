Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The least-charming of Disney's parks is home to two of WDW's most exciting rides: the plunging elevator in the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the Aerosmith-themed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. Kids can join the Jedi Training Academy, and various programs present Walt Disney himself and how Disney's movies are made. The nighttime spectacular is a Star Wars–themed light and firework extravaganza. Newly added are Toy Story Mania and the Slinky Dog Dash.