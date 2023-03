Home to two of Animal Kingdom's three most popular rides: Expedition Everest, a great roller coaster with a yeti twist, and Kali River Rapids, a water ride. Owls, peregrine falcons and many other birds dazzle audiences at Flights of Wonder. It's got some cheesy dialogue, but the animals are spectacular as they zoom around over your head on cue.

Maharajah Jungle Trek is a self-guided path past Bengal tigers, huge fruit bats and Komodo dragons.