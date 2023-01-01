Board a jeep and ride through the African Savannah on Kilimanjaro Safaris, pausing to look at zebras, lions, giraffes and more, all seemingly roaming free. This is one of the Animal Kingdom's most popular attractions, so come early or use your FastPass+.

The Festival of the Lion King, a Lion King–themed song and dance performance, earns rave reviews, but we were underwhelmed.

The Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail passes gorillas, hippos, a great bat display and a hive of naked mole rats – nothing more than you'd find in any zoo, but those mole rats sure are cute.