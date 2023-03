The 1933 World's Fair in Chicago introduced Ripley's collection of 'oddities and unusual people' to the public. It may offend 21st-century politically correct sensibilities, this 'odditorium' offering Ripley's vision with no holds barred. Twenty-first-century additions tend to focus on the creation of odd, such as a dog sculpture made out of clothes pins, rather than the finding of odd.

It's all rather tired and, if in doubt, there are better things out there.