Just when you thought Orlando had every water-themed park and attraction available, along comes Sea Life (one of a chain that operates around the world). Opened in 2016, this is another wildlife showcase of the underwater-world variety. It's divided into many themes; the 360-degree glass tunnel is the highly promoted centerpiece.

It has an educative, sustainable line to its exhibits, including talks and feeding sessions. Online prices are $5 less per person. Combination tickets are available with the Orlando Eye and Madame Tussauds.