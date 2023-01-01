ORLANDO, FL – NOV 24: Sea Life Aquarium at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as seen on Nov 24, 2019. It has family-friendly exhibits with a variety of sea creatures.; Shutterstock ID 1735080233; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

Just when you thought Orlando had every water-themed park and attraction available, along comes Sea Life (one of a chain that operates around the world). Opened in 2016, this is another wildlife showcase of the underwater-world variety. It's divided into many themes; the 360-degree glass tunnel is the highly promoted centerpiece.

It has an educative, sustainable line to its exhibits, including talks and feeding sessions. Online prices are $5 less per person. Combination tickets are available with the Orlando Eye and Madame Tussauds.

