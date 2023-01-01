This water park filled with tropical greenery offers a sense of Polynesia. You can float about in lazy rivers, splash zones, wave pools and water slides. Aquatica is owned by SeaWorld, and while there are no controversial dolphin or whale shows, the park features a tank of black-and-white Commerson’s dolphins that are on show every two hours for feedings. SeaWorld has come under scrutiny for keeping captive marine mammals, and animal welfare organizations make compelling arguments against the practice.