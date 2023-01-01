At Discovery Cove, guests spend the day snorkeling in a fish- and ray-filled reef, floating on a lazy river through an aviary and simply relaxing in an intimate tropical sanctuary of white-sand beaches. For an added price beyond the Resort Only package, you can swim with dolphins and walk along the sea floor.

It may seem like a fun idea, but since the early 1990s, there has been a growing controversy regarding the ethics of dolphin captivity for the purposes of public display and human interaction. Both animal-welfare groups and marine scientists have come out against the practice claiming it is debilitating and stressful for these sensitive and complex creatures. Advance reservations are required for the all-day experience.