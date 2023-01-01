Orlando Science Center

Orlando

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 20, 2020: Orlando Science Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. The Orlando Science Center is a private science museum.

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Changing exhibits on dinosaurs, the human body, the solar system and more offer candy-coated science education geared towards children aged five to 12. A giant tree grows through the four-story atrium, at the base of which you'll find alligators and a natural-science discovery room.

Unfortunately, many displays are too complicated to teach anything and too educational to be fun, and the result is a lot of kids just running around punching buttons. Check the website for screenings at the giant Cinedom Theater, as well as Science Live events including stingray feeding and experiments.

Suggest an Edit