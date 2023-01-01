Orlando Science Center

Changing exhibits on dinosaurs, the human body, the solar system and more offer candy-coated science education geared towards children aged five to 12. A giant tree grows through the four-story atrium, at the base of which you'll find alligators and a natural-science discovery room.

Unfortunately, many displays are too complicated to teach anything and too educational to be fun, and the result is a lot of kids just running around punching buttons. Check the website for screenings at the giant Cinedom Theater, as well as Science Live events including stingray feeding and experiments.