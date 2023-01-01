Adventureland

Adventure Disney-style means pirates and jungles, magic carpets and tree houses, and whimsical and silly representations of the exotic locales from storybooks and imagination. Don't miss Pirates of the Caribbean – the slow-moving boat through the dark and shadowy world of pirates remains one of the most popular attractions at Disney.

Drunken pirates sing pirate songs, sleep among the pigs and sneer over their empty whiskey bottles, but unless you're scared of the dark or growling pirates, it's a giggle not a scream. And Jack Sparrow looks so incredibly lifelike that you'll swear it's Johnny Depp himself. The silliness continues at Jungle Cruise (Fast-Pass+), but this time the captain takes you past fake crocodiles, elephants and monkeys, all the while throwing out the cheesiest jokes in all of Disney World.

Kids love flying around on Magic Carpets of Aladdin, but skip the slow train of folks climbing 116 steps at Swiss Family Treehouse, a replica tree house of the shipwrecked family from the book and movie The Swiss Family Robinson. Animatronic birds sing and dance Hawaiian-style at the Enchanted Tiki Room, a silly and rather bizarre two-bit attraction that opened in 1963 and continues to enjoy a curious cult following. You won't find lines, and it makes for a perfect spot to relax out of the heat for a bit.