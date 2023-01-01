Though the theming as a Jetsons-inspired peek into the future falls flat, Tomorrowland holds a few wildly popular Disney highlights. Come first thing or use a FastPass+ for Space Mountain, an indoor coaster into the star-studded galaxies of outer space, and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, a cross between a ride and a video game.

At the interactive comedy show Monsters, Inc Laugh Floor, monsters from the film must harness human laughter rather than screams. A screen projects characters from the movie, each doing a stand-up comedy routine that surprises audience members by unexpectedly incorporating them. It's pretty funny, and every show is different. Kids can put the pedal to the metal on grand-prix-style cars at Indy Speedway, but the cars are fixed to the track and you don't control the steering. Note that kids must be 52in tall to 'drive' on their own, which pretty much eliminates this ride's target audience.