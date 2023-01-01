Frontierland

Wild West Disney-style. Splash Mountain depicts the misadventures of Brer Rabbit, Brer Bear and Brer Fox, complete with chatty frogs, singing ducks and other critters. The 40mph drop into the river makes for one of the biggest thrills in the park, and you will get very wet! With no steep drops or loop-dee-loops, mild Big Thunder Mountain Railroad coaster is a great choice for little ones.

The 'wildest ride in the wilderness' takes you through the desert mountain and a cave of bats, past cacti and hot-spring geysers. The line can feel never-ending, winding and winding more than you think, so this is a good attraction to reserve as one of your three FastPass+ choices.

Dubbed by many as a peaceful escape, Tom Sawyer Island may be a disappointment to some, lovely to others. This was originally designed for California's Disneyland in 1955, and in its day, when Disney was smaller and children's expectations were lower, it was a place for adventure. Today, some people mill about, not sure what to do and wondering why they waited so long in line to take a boat out here.

In the odd and strangely dated Country Bear Jamboree, stuffed bears emerge from the stage and sing corny country songs.