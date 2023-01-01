The ramblin' 19th-century mansion houses Haunted Mansion, another classic favorite piece of low-on-thrill and high-on-silly fun, and the only real ride in Liberty Square. Cruise slowly past the haunted dining room, where apparitions dance across the stony floor, but beware of those hitchhiking ghosts – don't be surprised if they jump into your car uninvited. While mostly it's lighthearted ghosty goofiness, kids may be frightened by spooky preride dramatics.

All sorts of presidential memorabilia decorates the waiting area of the Hall of Presidents, where people are herded into a theater to watch a superpatriotic flick on US history, ending with every US president standing before you on stage.