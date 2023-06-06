St Petersburg

July 24, 2018: Two women walking along the sidewalk, one with a pride flag, during St. Pete Pride.

©FotosetbyJames/Getty Images

Overview

Long known as little more than a bawdy spring-break party town and a retirement capital, St Petersburg is now forging a new name for itself as a culturally savvy southern city. Spurred on by awe-inspiring downtown murals, a revitalized historic district and the stunning Dalí Museum, the downtown energy is creeping up Central Ave, spawning sophisticated restaurants, craft breweries, farmers markets and artsy galleries, all of which are attracting a younger professional crowd and a new wave of culturally curious travelers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Dali Museum

    Salvador Dalí Museum

    St Petersburg

    The theatrical exterior of the Salvador Dalí Museum speaks of great things: out of a wound in the towering white shoe box oozes a 75ft geodesic glass…

  • Weedon Island Preserve

    Weedon Island Preserve

    St Petersburg

    Like a patchwork quilt of variegated greens tossed out over Tampa Bay, this 3700-acre preserve protects a diverse aquatic and wetland ecosystem. At the…

  • Chihuly Collection

    Chihuly Collection

    St Petersburg

    Dale Chihuly's glass works are displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London and the Louvre in…

  • Morean Arts Center

    Morean Arts Center

    St Petersburg

    This lively community arts center hosts interesting rotating exhibits in all media. If you love glass, don't miss Morean's attached Hot Shop where full…

  • Florida Holocaust Museum

    Florida Holocaust Museum

    St Petersburg

    The understated exhibits of this Holocaust museum, one of the country's largest, present mid-20th-century events with moving directness. Temporary,…

  • Gizella Kopsick Palm Arboretum

    Gizella Kopsick Palm Arboretum

    St Petersburg

    This is an open 2-acre garden of more than 800 palms, all signed and lovingly landscaped. There are also large parking lots here and a long, white-sand…

  • St Petersburg Museum of History

    St Petersburg Museum of History

    St Petersburg

    As city history museums go, St Pete's is intriguingly oddball: a real 3000-year-old mummy, a two-headed calf and a life-size replica of a Benoist plane,…

  • St Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts

    St Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts

    St Petersburg

    The Museum of Fine Arts' collection is as broad as the Dalí Museum's is deep, traversing the world's antiquities and following art's progression through…

Articles

Latest stories from St Petersburg

Sunset behind Pier 60 Clearwater with rain clouds in the distance. 
The 9 best beaches in St Petersburg & Clearwater

Jan 20, 2025 • 12 min read

