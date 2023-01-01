Dale Chihuly's glass works are displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London and the Louvre in Paris. But his permanent collection resides here in St Petersburg, at a new location on Central Ave housing his principal exhibits, Ruby Red Icicle Chandelier and the multicolored Persians ceiling.

The new space also contains a meditation garden and a theater that screens a rotation of documentary films. Tickets for the gallery include a glass-blowing demonstration across the street at the affiliated Morean Arts Center.