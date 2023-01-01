Caladesi Island State Park

Directly to the south of Honeymoon, this park is accessible only by boat and is virtually as nature made it: unspoiled and pristine. Consequently, it often tops national beach polls, and its 3 palm-lined miles of sugar-sand beaches should make the top of your list, too. Secluded and uncrowded it nevertheless boasts a 110-slip marina, kayak rentals, a tiny cafe, restrooms and showers.

Though you can kayak to Caladesi from Honeymoon or Clearwater, it's far more relaxing to kayak the 3.5-mile mangrove trail while at Caladesi.