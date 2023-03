In high season, Clearwater's long stretch of smooth, white sand becomes a scrum of sun-baked coeds and extended families. Hotels, resorts and raucous beach bars line the sand, particularly near Pier 60, where sunset is 'celebrated' each night with a festive menagerie of musicians, magicians, performers and trinket stands hawking their wares. On Coronado Dr across from the pier, activity booths offer parasailing, fishing, cruises and so on.