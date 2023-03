Erected in 1907, this historic cathedral doubles as a Greek American community center and host for the yearly Epiphany celebration. With a stately dome, ornate relics and stained-glass windows, the Neo-Byzantine structure was modeled after the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Istanbul, and its 60-ton marble altar, a gift from Greece, took part in the first New York World's Fair.

There are services Sunday in Greek (8:15am) and English (11am).