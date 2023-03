This 30-acre water park has everything a modern, top-flight water park requires: a long lazy river, a huge wave pool, bucket-dumping splash zones, a swimming pool, sandy lounge areas and enough twisting, plunging, adrenaline-fueled waterslides to keep teens lining up till closing. Adventure Island also features outdoor cafes, picnic and sunbathing areas, a gift shop and a championship sand volleyball complex for hours of fun in the sun.