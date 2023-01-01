Architect Stanley Saitowitz's dramatically cantilevered museum building appears to float above Curtis Hixon Park overlooking the Hillsborough River. Inside its sculptural shell six galleries house a permanent collection of Greek and Roman antiquities beside contemporary exhibitions of photography and new media. The museum's Sono Café, by the creative team behind Mise en Place, is a great place for brunch or cocktails overlooking the river. The cafe is accessible through an admission-free entrance.