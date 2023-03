Why is there a Buddhist Thai temple in the middle of Tampa? Who cares, the noodle soup is amazing. On Sundays hundreds of people show up for the food and flower markets, lining up Busch Gardens–style for the beloved beef soup with fish balls. Visitors can also enter the temple barefoot and enjoy traditional music.

Orchids and bonsai trees are for sale, as are Thai iced teas, egg rolls and a variety of strange and wonderful desserts (go for the pumpkin cake).