Tampa, or 'Trampa' as some locals say, is gritty in spots, but also home to a bunch of museums, parks and ambitious restaurants, many of which have popped up recently and brought the city dangerously close to becoming stylish. In the heart of downtown, the revitalized Riverwalk along the Hillsborough River glitters with contemporary architecture and scenic spaces. Plus, between the zoo, the aquarium, the children's museums and the theme parks, families have enough top-shelf entertainment to last a week. By evening Ybor City's streets transform into southwest Florida's hottest bar and nightclub scene.

  The Florida Aquarium in Tampa

    Florida Aquarium

    Tampa

    Tampa's excellent aquarium is among the state's best. Cleverly designed, the re-created swamp lets you walk among herons and ibis as they prowl the…

  Loop de Loope

    Busch Gardens

    Tampa

    This theme park has 10 loosely named African zones, which flow together without much fuss. The entire park is walkable. Admission includes three types of…

  Henry B Plant Museum

    Henry B Plant Museum

    Tampa

    The silver minarets of Henry B Plant's 1891 Tampa Bay Hotel glint majestically, testimony to the vaunting ambitions of its creator who first brought the…

  Manatee Viewing Center

    Manatee Viewing Center

    Tampa

    One of Florida's more surreal wildlife encounters is spotting manatees in the warm-water discharge canals of coal-fired power plants. Yet these placid…

  Wat Mongkolratanaram

    Wat Mongkolratanaram

    Tampa

    Why is there a Buddhist Thai temple in the middle of Tampa? Who cares, the noodle soup is amazing. On Sundays hundreds of people show up for the food and…

  Adventure Island

    Adventure Island

    Tampa

    This 30-acre water park has everything a modern, top-flight water park requires: a long lazy river, a huge wave pool, bucket-dumping splash zones, a…

  Museum of Science & Industry

    Museum of Science & Industry

    Tampa

    There's something intriguing for all ages at this interactive science museum. Younger kids go straight to Kids in Charge, where a wealth of hands-on…

  Tampa Riverwalk

    Tampa Riverwalk

    Tampa

    Downtown, the attractive Tampa Riverwalk connects most sights. Located along the Hillsborough River, this undulating green space, with playgrounds and…

The ultimate weekend in Tampa, Florida

May 17, 2024 • 6 min read
The ultimate weekend in Tampa, Florida

May 17, 2024 • 6 min read

