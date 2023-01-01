Sand Key Park & Beach

If you want a less-crowded beach day, free of commercial folderol, head to this 65-acre, family-friendly beach park. It's at the northern tip of the barrier island to the south, just over the Clearwater Pass Bridge. The sand isn't nearly as fine as at Clearwater Beach, but it's a wide strand with decent shelling that's popular with local families. It has restrooms and outdoor showers, but bring lunch. Clearwater's Jolley Trolley stops here. Daily parking costs $5.