Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The home of Winter the dolphin, this nonprofit aquarium rescues and rehabilitates injured sea animals, such as dolphins, sea otters, fish, rays, and loggerhead and Kemp's ridley sea turtles. It also allows visitors to interact with the animals, many of which are resident due to injuries that prevent their return to the wild. Regardless, interaction with humans can be stressful for dolphins and sharks, and animal welfare experts recommend that they be kept in sea pens rather than put on display for paying visitors.

Clearwater suspended its dolphin shows in 2014. Conservation-focused movies, demonstrations and presentations are included with admission.