John's Pass Village

For an industrial-strength concentration of Florida seaside tackiness, tie up the boat (er, park the car) at this former fishing village now transmogrified into an all-in-one, wharf-sized nautical tourist trap. Any kind of rental or boat trip is available: WaveRunners, pirate ships, dolphin cruises, parasailing, fishing charters, you name it. Watch pelicans scavenge below the fish-cutting stations. Wander the wooden boardwalk while dripping ice cream. Navigate the culinary Scylla and Charybdis of Hooters and Bubba Gump. It's no-regrets holiday fun.