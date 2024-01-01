Gizella Kopsick Palm Arboretum

St Petersburg

This is an open 2-acre garden of more than 800 palms, all signed and lovingly landscaped. There are also large parking lots here and a long, white-sand swimming beach. Keep going along the paved trail, past pretty homes and private docks, all the way to small Coffee Pot Park, where manatees can occasionally be spotted.

  • Ca'd'Zan Venetian Style Residence, Ringling Museum.

    Ringling Museum Complex

    27.92 MILES

    The 66-acre winter estate of railroad, real-estate and circus baron John Ringling and his wife, Mable, is one of the Gulf Coast’s premier attractions and…

  • Dali Museum

    Salvador Dalí Museum

    1.19 MILES

    The theatrical exterior of the Salvador Dalí Museum speaks of great things: out of a wound in the towering white shoe box oozes a 75ft geodesic glass…

  • 82297851 45-49 Years; Adults Only; Canoe; Caucasian Ethnicity; Day; Florida - US State; Fort De Soto Park; Horizontal; Kayaking; Leisure Activity; Mature Adult; Nautical Vessel; One Man Only; One Mature Man Only; One Person; Outdoors; People; Photography; Rear View; Serene People; Shore; Sitting; Solitude; St Petersburg; St. Petersburg - Florida; Summer; Tranquility; Unrecognizable Person; USA; Water; Kyaking in Fort De Soto Park, a park made up of five offshore keys or islands.

    Fort DeSoto Park

    13.35 MILES

    With 1136 acres of unspoiled wilderness, Fort DeSoto is one of Florida’s premier beach parks. It includes 7 miles of beaches (including a dog beach), two…

  • Aerial of Caladesi Island State Park.

    Caladesi Island State Park

    20.75 MILES

    Directly to the south of Honeymoon, this park is accessible only by boat and is virtually as nature made it: unspoiled and pristine. Consequently, it…

  • The Florida Aquarium in Tampa

    Florida Aquarium

    15.7 MILES

    Tampa's excellent aquarium is among the state's best. Cleverly designed, the re-created swamp lets you walk among herons and ibis as they prowl the…

  • Anna Maria Island

    Anna Maria Island

    19.43 MILES

    The perfect antidote to party-loving Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island appears beached in a 1950s time warp, with sun-faded clapboard houses, teenagers…

  • Weedon Island Preserve

    Weedon Island Preserve

    4.63 MILES

    Like a patchwork quilt of variegated greens tossed out over Tampa Bay, this 3700-acre preserve protects a diverse aquatic and wetland ecosystem. At the…

  • Pass-a-Grille Beach

    Pass-a-Grille Beach

    9.24 MILES

    The epic sliver of sand that is Pass-a-Grille Beach is the most idyllic barrier-island beach, backed only by beach houses and a long stretch of metered…

1. St Petersburg Museum of History

0.64 MILES

As city history museums go, St Pete's is intriguingly oddball: a real 3000-year-old mummy, a two-headed calf and a life-size replica of a Benoist plane,…

2. St Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts

0.66 MILES

The Museum of Fine Arts' collection is as broad as the Dalí Museum's is deep, traversing the world's antiquities and following art's progression through…

4. Florida Holocaust Museum

1.22 MILES

The understated exhibits of this Holocaust museum, one of the country's largest, present mid-20th-century events with moving directness. Temporary,…

5. Morean Arts Center

1.33 MILES

This lively community arts center hosts interesting rotating exhibits in all media. If you love glass, don't miss Morean's attached Hot Shop where full…

6. Chihuly Collection

1.35 MILES

Dale Chihuly's glass works are displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London and the Louvre in…

8. St Pete Beach

8.22 MILES

Anchored by the huge, historic Moorish Mediterranean Don CeSar Hotel, St Pete Beach is a long, double-wide strand with parasail booths and chair rentals…