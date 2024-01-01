This is an open 2-acre garden of more than 800 palms, all signed and lovingly landscaped. There are also large parking lots here and a long, white-sand swimming beach. Keep going along the paved trail, past pretty homes and private docks, all the way to small Coffee Pot Park, where manatees can occasionally be spotted.
Gizella Kopsick Palm Arboretum
St Petersburg
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.92 MILES
The 66-acre winter estate of railroad, real-estate and circus baron John Ringling and his wife, Mable, is one of the Gulf Coast’s premier attractions and…
1.19 MILES
The theatrical exterior of the Salvador Dalí Museum speaks of great things: out of a wound in the towering white shoe box oozes a 75ft geodesic glass…
13.35 MILES
With 1136 acres of unspoiled wilderness, Fort DeSoto is one of Florida’s premier beach parks. It includes 7 miles of beaches (including a dog beach), two…
20.75 MILES
Directly to the south of Honeymoon, this park is accessible only by boat and is virtually as nature made it: unspoiled and pristine. Consequently, it…
15.7 MILES
Tampa's excellent aquarium is among the state's best. Cleverly designed, the re-created swamp lets you walk among herons and ibis as they prowl the…
19.43 MILES
The perfect antidote to party-loving Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island appears beached in a 1950s time warp, with sun-faded clapboard houses, teenagers…
4.63 MILES
Like a patchwork quilt of variegated greens tossed out over Tampa Bay, this 3700-acre preserve protects a diverse aquatic and wetland ecosystem. At the…
9.24 MILES
The epic sliver of sand that is Pass-a-Grille Beach is the most idyllic barrier-island beach, backed only by beach houses and a long stretch of metered…
Nearby St Petersburg attractions
1. St Petersburg Museum of History
0.64 MILES
As city history museums go, St Pete's is intriguingly oddball: a real 3000-year-old mummy, a two-headed calf and a life-size replica of a Benoist plane,…
2. St Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts
0.66 MILES
The Museum of Fine Arts' collection is as broad as the Dalí Museum's is deep, traversing the world's antiquities and following art's progression through…
1.22 MILES
The understated exhibits of this Holocaust museum, one of the country's largest, present mid-20th-century events with moving directness. Temporary,…
1.33 MILES
This lively community arts center hosts interesting rotating exhibits in all media. If you love glass, don't miss Morean's attached Hot Shop where full…
1.35 MILES
Dale Chihuly's glass works are displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London and the Louvre in…
8.22 MILES
Anchored by the huge, historic Moorish Mediterranean Don CeSar Hotel, St Pete Beach is a long, double-wide strand with parasail booths and chair rentals…