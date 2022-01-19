There’s endless skiing in the cold season in Vail – and plenty to do in this beautiful mountain town once ski season ends.

Situated in the Gore Range of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, about 100 miles west of Denver, Vail is a popular winter destination for skiing and snowboarding. And though Vail Ski Resort and nearby Beaver Creek Resort attract visitors from all over the world during the Centennial State’s cold and snowy months, Vail’s deluxe hotels, luxurious spas, fine-dining restaurants, manicured golf courses and rugged hiking trails mean you’ll find something exciting here in every season.

Winter in the Vail Valley means steep hotel rates, bustling restaurants and busy ski slopes. Though these days, summer prices approach those of ski season, you can still find deals, while you’ll have more of the mountains to yourself during Vail’s shoulder seasons, in spring and fall. If you’re planning your next trip to the Rockies, consult this season-by-season guide to Vail first.

The winter high season delivers epic thrills for skiers – with prices to match. Patrick Orton/Getty Images

December to April is for world-class skiing and snowboarding

Winter has historically been the busiest season in Vail by a wide margin. These peak months are the most expensive time to visit Vail, with skiers and snowboarders driving up demand at ski-in/ski-out hotels like Grand Hyatt Vail and The Arrabelle at Vail Square. If hotel rates are sky-high, so are the stoke levels, especially on powder days. The weather is snowy, cold and perfect for hitting the slopes, cozying up by a fireplace or getting a massage at one of Vail’s many spas. Even as the temperatures tick up slightly as spring approaches, snow continues to fall. Spring break brings another influx of visitors, while April ushers in spring skiing in Vail – bluebird skies, soft snow conditions and a fun, upbeat après-ski scene. Beaver Creek and Vail resorts typically close in the middle of the month.

In the warmer months, Vail’s trails beckon to mountain bikers. Daniel Milchev/Getty Images

Score deals on lodging and activities from April to June

Spring weather in the Rockies can be wildly variable – a whiteout snowstorm one day, sunny blue skies the next – but this slower-paced season also offers the best value and the smallest crowds in Vail. When ski season ends, typically in late April, Vail settles into its low season, when hotels are at their most affordable. Hiking trails are muddy as the snow begins to melt, and some local businesses close for a few weeks. Yet with a little advanced planning (and realistic expectations!), you can still have a great trip and even enjoy a reduced-rate stay at some of Vail’s poshest hotels. In mid to late June, Vail Ski Resort and Beaver Creek Resort typically reopen for summer operations, which include scenic gondola rides, hiking, mountain biking, golf and adventure activities like bungee trampolines and mountain coasters. June marks the start of Vail’s beloved recurring summer offerings like the farmers market.

With blooming wildflowers and temperatures in the mid-70s, summer is Vail is made for mountain hikes. Patrick Orton/Getty Images

Summer activities in the mountains abound between June and September

In the summer, Vail’s low humidity and mild weather draw an increasing number of hikers, mountain bikers, whitewater rafters, fly fishers and other outdoor adventurers. Come July, wildflowers begin to bloom, and Gore Creek rushes with runoff. It’s a prime time to plan a trip focused on outdoor activities, particularly a stroll through the colorful flower beds of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. Nightly rates are high, especially on weekends, and hotels book up fast. (While its growing popularity is inching prices higher, summer is still more affordable than winter.)

For adventurous hikers, early August is a great time to summit one of the region’s “13ers” – mountains above 13,000ft in elevation – since the high-alpine snow and ice have finally melted. Temperatures are in the mid-70s, perfect for cycling over Vail Pass on the bike path or going backpacking with llamas. The aspen leaves typically start to turn yellow around mid-September (though exact timing varies from year to year).

Leaf peepers flock to Vail to catch the glorious yellow foliage of the aspens © Julie Klene / Lonely Planet

Enjoy relaxed hikes and fall colors from September to November

Fall in Vail is laid-back and relaxed, with near-perfect weather for outdoor pursuits and seasonal events like Oktoberfest. On weekends in late September and October, leaf peepers flock to Vail to catch the changing Colorado’s famous golden-yellow aspen leaves (driving hotel rates up, especially on weekends; weekdays are mostly quiet). Since it’s shoulder season, some attractions and restaurants close to give their employees a break and tackle maintenance projects before ski season.

Vail Ski Resort typically opens in mid-November, with Beaver Creek not far behind. While the still-early season for skiing and snowboarding means limited terrain, plenty of eager travelers spend Thanksgiving on the slopes regardless. Plus, since Vail recently expanded its snowmaking system (adding an extra 200 acres of new snowmaking terrain to its existing 430 acres), the resort is less reliant on Mother Nature for snow and can open more runs in November. Lots of people plan ski trips to Vail and Beaver Creek during their kids’ winter breaks from school, when the town is aglow with holiday lights, and there are lots of festive gatherings and celebrations to attend.