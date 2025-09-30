The forested slopes of the Wasatch Mountains, the giant saw-toothed peaks that form an indelible backdrop to Salt Lake City’s skyline, make some of the best places for skiing and snowboarding not just in Utah, but in all of North America.

In this part of Utah, the climate makes for slope conditions that are simply fabulous. The powder that falls here – a whopping 300–500 inches yearly – is both low density and low moisture. It blankets the terrain, minimizing the need for snowmaking efforts. Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon, between SLC and Park City, are local favorites, and most of their resorts are reachable in under an hour from SLC’s airport.

Advertisement

Even when the Wasatch Mountains haven’t seen snow for months, the canyons are still well worth visiting for hiking and mountain biking, plus sunny mountain views. The trails are usually open from June through September, though some accommodation and dining options stay closed until the snow returns.

These are four of our favorite ski areas within an hour’s drive of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Skiing on a powdery slope in Alta, Utah. Scott Markewitz/Getty Images

1. Alta

Best for skiing without the snowboarders

Dyed-in-the-wool skiers simply adore Alta, at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon: for no snowboarders are allowed on this mountain. Wide-open powder fields, gullies, chutes and glades have helped make this ski area famous – even though it’s a favorite of SLC locals. Indeed, this is a resort filled not with see-and-be-seen types, but rather the see-and-say-hello crowd. You might not want to leave.

Day lift tickets from $169 for adults, $95 for children

Alta in summer: The Cecret Lake Trail (pronounced “secret”) is an easy 1.8-mile out-and-back route ending at a gorgeous alpine lake that reflects the surrounding peaks and pines like a mirror. (It costs $12 to park near the trailhead; park for free further away and add a few miles to your walk.) Nearby Albion Basin becomes abloom with wildflowers, with crowds flocking to the meadow in late July for the annual Wasatch Wildflower Festival.

A slope at Brighton, Utah, at sunset. FashionStock.com/Shutterstock

Advertisement

2. Brighton

Best for quieter slopes

Slackers, truants and bad-ass boarders rule at Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon, just 40 minutes from the airport. Yet don’t be intimidated: this low-key resort is where many Salt Lake residents first learned to ski, and it’s still a great spot for first-timers, especially if you want to learn how to snowboard.

One of the first and oldest ski resorts in the state, Brighton has remained one of the best and most affordable for nearly 80 years. While food and lodging options may be lacking, the 500 inches of annual snowfall across fantastic terrain for all levels here means the action on the slopes – not the scene around them – is the main event.

Day lift tickets from $89 for adults; children under 6 ride free

The aerial tram at Snowbird, Utah. NG-Spacetime/Shutterstock

3. Snowbird

Best for challenging yourself

Popular with speed demons, Snowbird is the biggest and busiest of the area’s resorts. Keep in mind that since the slopes here receive several more feet of snow than the already impressive levels in Big Cottonwood, it doesn’t have many easy runs – which is precisely why expert skiers and riders love it. Its terrific aerial tram (the only one in Utah) and excellent onsite lodging options also set Snowbird apart.

Snowbird has one of the longest seasons, with skiing usually possible from mid-November to mid-May. Skiers can buy a combo lift ticket to add on the runs at Alta next door.

Day lift tickets from $147 for adults, $88 for children

Snowbird in summer: The Snowbird Tram is a top summer experience, allowing you to float up 2900 vertical feet to the top of Hidden Peak. Drool over the scenery through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the glass panels in the floor or even from the roof (for an extra fee).

A snowy Mt Timpanogos, near Sundance, Utah. Abbie Warnock-Matthews/Shutterstock

4. Sundance Mountain Resort

Best for a touch of luxury

Art and nature blend seamlessly at Sundance Mountain Resort, a deluxe resort founded by the late actor Robert Redford. In a separate canyon that’s further south than the other SLC-region ski areas, Sundance sees less snow than its neighbors. Yet skiing isn’t the only activity on offer at Sundance: you can indulge in spa treatments, practice yoga and savor the flavors at the resort’s award-winning restaurants.

Day lift tickets from $139 for adults, $89 for children

Sundance in summer: Riding the summer lifts at Sundance provides a quiet “back door” to Stewart Falls, a two-tier, 200ft-tall cascade. Most start this popular hike off Hwy 92, though you might not see another soul along the resort’s Upper Trail.

More to know about skiing near Salt Lake City

When to go: Utah’s ski season runs from mid-November to mid-April; only Snowbird stays open much later. Hotel rates are lower earlier in the season.

How to book ahead: Buy lift tickets online for discounts on retail prices. Some resorts have implemented dynamic pricing, basing ticket costs on each day’s demand.

Consider the Ikon Pass: Solitude, Brighton, Snowbird and Alta are on the Ikon Pass, as are Deer Valley in Park City and Snowbasin near Ogden.

How to get to the slopes: You’ll have to hit the road. Note that traffic can get backed up in the canyons and cause hours-long delays; plan accordingly. Public-transport operator UTA runs buses to the ski areas from Salt Lake City.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Southwest USA guidebook, published in August 2025.