Unlike other states, most of Utah's world-class skiing is less than an hour drive from its metropolitan airport. In fact, there are 10 resorts in the vicinity, spread across the famous Cottonwood canyons, Park City and Ogden.

Better yet, Utah has incredible, fluffy snow and several resorts record more than 500 inches of annual snowfall — the most in North America. As a bonus, the state is home to the largest resort in the nation and filled with welcoming people, making Utah a remarkable and easy place to ski or snowboard.

Picking the ideal Salt Lake area ski resort is like splitting hairs. All of these resorts rate 4.5 (or higher) out of 5 stars, according to online reviewers. They’re almost all easy to access, relatively affordable, and largely family-friendly. Before booking your next winter visit to Utah, consider this round up of the best Utah has to offer.

Main Street in Park City, Utah. Jason Cameron/Getty Images

1. Park City Mountain Resort

Best for nightlife and the most terrain

Park City Mountain Resort is the largest ski resort in America, making it popular for those visiting from out of town. It is absolutely massive with more than 330 trails across 7,300 skiable acres and 41 lifts. Lift tickets cost upwards $309 per day, but you can stay on the Canyons side to avoid some of the crowds.

Although the skiing is admittedly good (and the terrain park is killer), the nightlife and amenities are even better. Downtown Park City's Main Street is made up of a blend of historic architecture, entertainment venues, breweries and high-end restaurants. Just be sure to drink a lot of water after a long night out.

Getting to Park City Mountain Resort: Drive or hope in a rideshare heading east up I-80, then south on 189 to famous Park City, which features two resorts.

2. Brighton

Best all-round value

Located just 40 minutes from the airport, Brighton is one of the oldest ski resorts in the state, and it has remained one of the best for nearly 80 years. In short, Brighton is both awesome and affordable, with beautiful spacious runs between tall trees. Lift tickets have dynamic pricing (up to $113 per day), while kids 6-and-under ski for free.

The food and lodging may be lacking, but with 500 inches of annual snowfall across fantastic terrain for all levels, you’d be a fool to turn your nose up at this place.

Getting to Brighton: You can drive, take a public bus or rideshare up Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd to Brighton.

Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Courtesy of Deer Valley

3. Deer Valley

Best resort for luxury

Deer Valley Resort is the most luxurious resort in Utah, and it's right by Park City with access to the classic après ski nightlife. Deer Valley has added 10 chairlifts and 80 new runs, doubling the resort's terrain in the largest ski resort expansion in history.

While the ticket prices may be steep (up to $309), the comfort is felt throughout the experience. With 31 lifts, more than 200 ski runs and over 4,300 skiable areas, there's always a new run to explore. The trails are comfortably wide and lined with attendees, and lifts like the Pinyon Express feature bubble chairs with individually heated seats. The food court also goes beyond the standard burgers and beers, with cozy bowls of pho, hot chili and a ton of international options.

Getting to Deer Valley Resort: You can drive or rideshare east up I-80, then south on 189 to Park City, where Deer Valley is located.

4. Snowbird

Best for serious skiers

Little Cottonwood has the continent’s deepest snowfall and is only a 45-minute drive from the airport. For countless challenging runs, a terrific tram (the only one in Utah) and excellent on-site lodging, head to world-renowned Snowbird. Stay away, however, if you’re a beginner or intermediate skier — this area is too steep for most beginners and intermediates to fully enjoy.

The consistent snowfall allows Snowbird to have one of the longest seasons in Utah. It often stays open until May, which is ideal for spring skiers. Lift tickets for Snowbird vary but start at $165 per day.

Getting to Snowbird: Drive, take a public bus or rideshare up Little Cottonwood Rd.

Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet

5. Sundance Mountain Resort

Best for scenic views

Although small, Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon (formerly owned by Robert Redford) is one of the most scenic resorts in the state, and it's great for families and expert riders alike. Enjoy 360-degree views of the Wasatch Mountains at Bearclaw Cabin, a mountaintop restaurant that you can only access via blue runs. Rest by the fire between runs and indulge on their famous nachos.

In January, Sundance opens The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort with a ski valet, living room and a fitness center. Sundance is also perfect for groups that include non-skiers who would rather soak in the outdoor hot tubs, take a class at the art studio or get a spa treatment.

Getting to Sundance Mountain Resort: Sundance is located about an hour’s drive south from Salt Lake International airport.

6. Snowbasin Resort

Best for Olympic-level skiing

In Ogden, just north of Salt Lake, you can find one of the oldest continually operated ski resorts in North America, Snowbasin Resort. With 115 trails, 13 lifts and more than 3,000 acres of terrain to explore and heavy powder days, Snowbasin is surprisingly easy to navigate. It's also far less crowded than Park City or the other Salt Lake City resorts.

Snowbasin was recently selected as the official Alpine Skiing venue for the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, and it has already started upgrading the mountain in preparation with new beginner terrain, updated chairlifts and refurbished gondola cabins.

Getting to Snowbasin: Snowbasin is about an hour north of Salt Lake airport. Drive or rideshare from the airport. Otherwise, you can take the Utah Transportation Authority Bus Service shuttle route from Ogden.

Chair lift at Powder Mountain ski resort in Utah.

7. Powder Mountain

Best for short lines

Powder Mountain gets a whopping 500 inches of snow each year, and, with lift tickets for just US$109, this is a popular out-of-the-way spot for snowhounds. Powder Mountain is dedicated to keeping its slopes wide-open and uncrowded, which means shorter lines, less parking madness and more fresh trails.

Getting to Powder Mountain: Powder Mountain is about 90 minutes north of Salt Lake airport. Drive or take a rideshare to the resort. Otherwise, take the Utah Transportation Authority Bus Service shuttle route from Ogden.

8. Alta

Best for skiers

For enormous piles of fresh snow and a slightly better match for intermediate skiers, head further into Little Cottonwood Canyon for Snowbird's counterpart, Alta. This was the first resort in all of Utah. Like Deer Valley, snowboarders are not allowed on Alta lifts, although they can ride down the mountain via the connecting top access from Snowbird.

Lift ticket prices vary but start at $169 per day.

Getting to Snowbird: Drive, take a public bus or rideshare up Little Cottonwood Rd.