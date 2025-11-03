California's bounty of gorgeous interior mountains reveals a whole new side of the USA's most geographically diverse state. With some of the best ski resorts in the country – rivaling those from Colorado or Switzerland – and around 30 options to choose from, winter must just be the best time to visit California.

For those wondering about whether to buy a ski pass or purchase lift tickets, or whether to rent or buy equipment, it all comes down to how often you plan to ski. If you’re only going to be skiing once, there’s no reason to plunk down $4125 on the all-access 36-resort Ski California Gold Pass or a brand-new set of pricey skis. Then again, if you plan to stick around for a while and hit a number of resorts located in close proximity to one another, you might want to look into a regional pass like the Tahoe Local Pass.

Here’s our guide to the best ski resorts in California.

Mammoth Mountain ski area. jannoon028/Shutterstock

1. Mammoth Mountain

Best for terrain parks

Mammoth Mountain is a truly majestic winter playground, framed by some of the most gorgeous mountain vistas in the country (if not the world). Located in the high Sierra Nevada mountains about 67 miles from Yosemite National Park, the remote area boasts an abundance of alpine lakes as well as the highest elevation of any California ski resort.

Mammoth also has one of the best terrain park programs in the country, with 3500 acres of skiable terrain and a peak elevation of 11,053ft. Mammoth Mountain welcomes everyone from first-timers and families to thrill-seekers and Olympic snowboarders like Shaun White (who often trains here).

Getting to Mammoth: United runs a nonstop service from Denver and San Francisco to Bishop, 45 miles south of Mammoth Lakes, through the ski season from mid-December. Otherwise, it is a 5–7-hour drive from San Francisco, Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

2. Northstar California

Best for a luxury experience

For a more high-end experience perfect for families and beginners, Northstar is a bit like California’s answer to Vail – which makes sense, being that it (along with two other Tahoe resorts) is owned by international ski conglomerate Vail Resorts. Perched in a peaceful area in quieter North Lake Tahoe, Northstar offers several family-friendly amenities from its popular skating rink to snowshoeing on the mountain.

The highly regarded kid’s ski school is one of the best in the state, and the après-ski options are endless in its quaint European-styled village. Stay in posh accommodations at the mountainside Ritz Carlton Lake Tahoe and be sure to spend some time exploring the nearby locals-friendly town of Truckee.

Getting to Northstar: Truckee Airport is 4 miles from Northstar. The resort is 38 miles southwest of Reno or 200 miles northeast of San Francisco via I-80.

Heavenly Mountain Resort's ski gondolas. Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

3. Heavenly Mountain Resort

Best for nightlife

Heavenly, California’s biggest ski resort, sprawls out across a massive 4800 skiable acres straddling South Lake Tahoe’s California/Nevada border, with a festive party scene and all the requisite crowds that come with it. A popular bachelor party destination with raucous casinos along the Nevada side and plenty of year-round debauchery, they also do a fair amount of skiing here too.

With 4800 acres of skiable terrain and 97 trails for varying levels of ability, Heavenly checks all the boxes of a major ski resort. It's also got all the amenities you could ever need, from A-list shopping and dining to massive views of Lake Tahoe from the slopes that simply never get old. Just try to keep up. This is gonna be a long weekend.

Getting to Heavenly: Driving is the best way to get to Heavenly, which is 60 miles southwest of Reno or 190 miles northeast of San Francisco via I-80.

4. Mt Shasta Ski Park

Best off the beaten path and budget option

If you’re looking to take a break from the corporate resorts and really get lost in the wilderness, head all the way up to Mt Shasta Ski Park near the Oregon border to discover this most unique of California ski experiences. While it may not have the finest snow or the fanciest hotels, this cozy little resort more than makes up for it with shorter lines. This area is also considered considered sacred to members of the Pit River, Karuk, Shasta and Wintu Indigenous groups, among others.

Famous for its spectacularly life-affirming night skiing under star-blanketed skies, lift tickets are also around half of what you’d pay at the major resorts. Swoosh down the slopes with folks less interested in showing off their expensive gear or perfect slalom form and more keen to just have fun while enjoying being out in nature. Which is what skiing is all about, right?

How to get to Mt Shasta Ski Park: The resort is 280 miles northeast of San Francisco or 370 miles south of Portland via I-5.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort. Larry Zhou/Shutterstock

5. Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Best for snow and expert terrain

Looking for fresh powder and smaller crowds? Head to Tahoe’s lesser-visited Kirkwood Resort, tucked away in a remote section of forest about 45 minutes' south of bustling South Tahoe. With an average snowfall of 354in and peak elevation of 9800ft, Kirkwood is an under-the-radar gem, although it has gained in popularity in recent years. From rugged cliff jumps and steep tree runs to massive powder bowls and gnarly snowcat skiing, some of its 86 trails are not for the faint of heart.

Getting to Kirkwood: Kirkwood is 85 miles southwest of Reno via I-580 or 190 miles northeast of San Francisco via CA-88.

6. Big Bear Mountain Resort

Best ski resort near Los Angeles

Located in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear is the easiest mountain to get to from Los Angeles. This longtime getaway for Angelenos has the twin resorts of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit.

From the mountain, you can see Big Bear Lake and go down a wide variety of terrain from beginner to advanced – plus its half pipes and terrain parks make it a particularly popular destination for snowboarders. For those looking to complete the epic SoCal combo of skiing and surfing in the same day, Big Bear is the place to do it.

Getting to Big Bear: The resort is 100 miles east of Los Angeles via I-10 and 145 miles northeast of San Diego via I-15. Big Bear can also be accessed from Palm Springs via several 85–90-mile-long routes.