Yosemite Hiking Excursion
Depending on your fitness level and experience, choose a beginner, intermediate, moderate, challenging or strenuous hike. Your exact trailhead departure point in Yosemite National Park will be confirmed after booking. Meet your expert hiking guide at 8:30am and get ready for an amazing hiking adventure! Be sure to bring plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.*If booking for 1 person, you will be given a private tour.
California Coast 3-Day Tour: Santa Barbara, Carmel, Yosemite
Take this 3-day tour from Los Angeles to see some of the top attractions in central and northern California! Travel in a comfortable van or motorcoach, and enjoy the spectacular coastline as you make stops in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Carmel. You'll then head to San Francisco for an overnight stay and a comprehensive tour of the beautiful City by the Bay.In San Francisco, take a bay cruise past Alcatraz Island and under the Golden Gate Bridge, and the enjoy a sightseeing tour of the city’s top attractions, including Union square, Chinatown and Nob Hill! Your next stop depends on the season. In the summer, you’ll head to Yosemite National Park; in the winter, when mountain roads are closed, you’ll visit Hearst Castle (beginning November 1). Both places offer plenty to see — in Yosemite, gaze in awe at the 1,200 square miles (3,100 sq km) of forests, lakes and waterfalls protected in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, or at Hearst Castle, be amazed by the majestic former residence of William Randolph Hearst. See the Itinerary field below for details on each day of the tour.
Yosemite and Glacier Point Day Tour
Your day begins with pickup in either Fresno, Oakhurst, or Fish Camp aboard a comfortable touring vehicle. From here, enjoy a scenic journey to Yosemite, entering through the park’s Southgate entrance. Stop at Chinquapin and Glacier Point, an overlook offering remarkable views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, and Yosemite’s high country. After a short walk, you can gaze over the valley, including Curry Village and the renowned Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly the Ahwahnee), and take in picture-perfect views of the surrounding mountaintops. Between spring and fall, you also have the option of hiking Glacier Point’s 4-Mile Trail, which ends on Southside Drive. From here, simply hop on a shuttle or continue across the Swinging Bridge to Yosemite Valley Lodge, where you’ll meet back up with your guide. For those who’d prefer to stay on the bus, you'll make your way down to the Yosemite Valley, starting from the Tunnel View to take in spectacular views of Bridalveil Fall, El Capitan, The Chapel, Sentinel Bridge, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. The group will then break for lunch, along with an easy walk to the base of Yosemite Falls. You’ll also have time to peruse the souvenir gift shops. After dining, you'll pay a visit to the meadows in front of El Capitan to see if anyone is rock climbing, an extremely popular park activity. Next, continue on with a drive alongside the Merced River and learn a bit about President Theodore Roosevelt’s 3-night camping trip with naturalist John Muir, who successfully lobbied for the creation of Yosemite National Park. Your return trip includes a stop at The Pioneer Village History Center for some exploring and also a visit to the historical landmark Wawona Hotel, a perfect place for viewing the park’s young sequoias. The tour concludes with a ride back to either Fresno or Oakhurst.
Private Guided Hiking Tour in Yosemite
You’ll meet your experienced guide at the trail and set out to see Yosemite from a different perspective. Every tour is designed to take advantage of the best locations available at the time of your visit, with an effort to avoid the crowds, even at the height of the summer season. Travel along less-visited trails with your expert guide, getting an incredible experience of the forest, waterfalls and meadows around Yosemite Valley. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the Yosemite wilderness while your expert guide provides security and safety on the trail. Your guide will also be available to take photos of your group so that you have amazing shots from your day out in Yosemite!Choose from two options for your family or group:Beginner HikeEnjoy a pleasant half-day hike on a gentle trail in Yosemite Valley or the High Country with excellent photo opportunities. You’ll have a picnic at a scenic site, either a magnificent vista point or alongside a meadow, lake, or stream. Expect to hike four to five miles with minimal elevation gains on a tour that lasts approximately five hours.Moderate HikeYou’ll escape from the crowds and take some of Yosemite’s most scenic trails a little further during a hiking tour that is perfect for novice hikers who want a bit more of a challenge. Expect to hike five to six miles with elevation gains up to 1000 feet (305m) on a tour that lasts approximately six hours.
Yosemite Zipline Tour
The ziplines at the adventure ranch have been constructed as a 2-hour tour, led by a guide through 6 stages. Groups of 8 to 10 are geared up in helmets and harnesses, then driven up the mountain in Polaris Rangers as their guides explain safety procedures and describe the experience the zippers are about to enjoy.This family fun adventure begins on Line 1, which is a short and easy ride that even the faint of heart will enjoy. Line 2 increases the distance and the height from the ground. Each line adds more fun and distance as you become more confident about this “no sweat adrenaline” experience. Lines 3 and 4 are dual lines, which allow two riders to race each other to the finish. Line 5 not only provides an exhilarating ride through the trees, but also the opportunity to toss a beanbag into a target on the way down.The group climbs back into the Rangers and rides to the top of the mountain for a stunning view of Downtown Historic Mariposa, then on to our longest, steepest ride yet on Line 6. Don’t forget to check out the stunning views as you fly. The grand finale is Line 7, which takes you through a tunnel in the trees and back to ground zero where you began. The total length of the ziplines is 3,800 linear feet!
Yosemite National Park 2-Day Tour, Lodging from San Francisco
Your 2-day Yosemite tour begins with a scenic drive from San Francisco, passing through San Joaquin Valley along the way. On arrival at Yosemite National Park, your guided tour visits famous landmarks including El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and the Tunnel View. In addition to offering amazing scenery, Yosemite is one of the first wilderness park in the USA and home to diverse wildlife such as golden eagles, black-tailed deers, marmots and even black bears – hopefully you'll be lucky enough to spot them during your visit.After your semi-guided tour, enjoy free time to further explore Yosemite at your own pace. There are numerous activities for all interests - go rafting down the Merced River, learn rock climbing on Yosemite's beautiful granite cliffs or simply relax on an open tram tour of Yosemite Valley. Then, when the tour buses depart for the evening, you can sit back, relax and watch the sun set over Yosemite.Choose from 2 different styles of accommodation to suit your budget for your overnight stay in Yosemite. Settle in at the comfortable Yosemite View Lodge or enjoy modern conveniences and a great scenic location at Yosemite Park Lodge.On day 2, after having enjoyed a morning of free time, rejoin your tour group for the afternoon’s guided tour. You’ll be departing Yosemite in the late afternoon, arriving back in San Francisco by nightfall. Drop off at your San Francisco hotel is included.