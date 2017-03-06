Yosemite and Glacier Point Day Tour

Your day begins with pickup in either Fresno, Oakhurst, or Fish Camp aboard a comfortable touring vehicle. From here, enjoy a scenic journey to Yosemite, entering through the park’s Southgate entrance. Stop at Chinquapin and Glacier Point, an overlook offering remarkable views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, and Yosemite’s high country. After a short walk, you can gaze over the valley, including Curry Village and the renowned Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly the Ahwahnee), and take in picture-perfect views of the surrounding mountaintops. Between spring and fall, you also have the option of hiking Glacier Point’s 4-Mile Trail, which ends on Southside Drive. From here, simply hop on a shuttle or continue across the Swinging Bridge to Yosemite Valley Lodge, where you’ll meet back up with your guide. For those who’d prefer to stay on the bus, you'll make your way down to the Yosemite Valley, starting from the Tunnel View to take in spectacular views of Bridalveil Fall, El Capitan, The Chapel, Sentinel Bridge, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. The group will then break for lunch, along with an easy walk to the base of Yosemite Falls. You’ll also have time to peruse the souvenir gift shops. After dining, you'll pay a visit to the meadows in front of El Capitan to see if anyone is rock climbing, an extremely popular park activity. Next, continue on with a drive alongside the Merced River and learn a bit about President Theodore Roosevelt’s 3-night camping trip with naturalist John Muir, who successfully lobbied for the creation of Yosemite National Park. Your return trip includes a stop at The Pioneer Village History Center for some exploring and also a visit to the historical landmark Wawona Hotel, a perfect place for viewing the park’s young sequoias. The tour concludes with a ride back to either Fresno or Oakhurst.