The roads around Yosemite National Park carve through expansive backcountry, sublime valleys and pretty meadows, looping by deep gorges dotted with emerald forests, shimmering lakes and groves of ancient sequoias for good measure. It’s extremely easy to access this dazzling High Sierra landscape on a number of superbly maintained roads. All you need is a vehicle and a sense of adventure.

However, the relative ease of reaching the natural beauty of Yosemite means that the park's roads can become frustratingly clogged at peak times. With some tips on how to avoid the crowds, you can fully enjoy the epic scenery on these five drives in and around Yosemite.

From our sponsor

Adventure shouldn’t mean going offline. Stay connected on every trip with Starlink — fast, reliable, low-latency internet wherever you roam. The Mini Kit is compact and lightweight with a built-in Wi-Fi router — great for road trips, camping, RVs, and outdoor adventures across the U.S. and approximately 150 other countries and territories. Starlink is now offering the Mini Kit for $229 (previously $299). Visit www.starlink.com/roadtrip to learn more.

Advertisement

California's Calaveras Big Trees State Park. Sam Spicer/Shutterstock

1. Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway

Best for adventure



Start/Finish: Topaz Lake – Yosemite Valley

Approximate distance: 175 miles



This ambitious road trip in Stanislaus National Forest, north of Yosemite, takes you all over the High Sierras – through glacier-carved valleys, past giant sequoias and pristine lakes, and into little hamlets – with the occasional bald eagle swooping overhead.

The drive starts on the California–Nevada border at Topaz Lake before turning onto the boulder-flanked Rte 89, which leads you through arid desertscapes and then greener scenery when you meet CA 4. The crossing point for hikers on the legendary Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) – a route that leads 2650 miles from Mexico to Canada – is up ahead. At the entrance to the PCT on the north side of the road, climb the boulder for a 360-degree view of mountains, deeply green forests and the piercing blue Kinney Reservoir below. Views continue as clearings in the trees reveal snippets of classic mountain scenes, likely of the snow-topped variety at this altitude even in summer.

Despite its name, Mosquito Lake is an oasis of calm, with shimmering waters, trout fishing and three campgrounds nearby. Three miles west, inspiring views of the Dardanelle formation from the Cape Horn Vista await (keep an eye out for the Sleeping Lion and Elephant formations in the distance). Giant sequoias rise in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and at Lake Alpine and Spicer Snow Park, you can stop to play in the snow, with cross-country skiing, dogsledding and snowmobiling all possible (book a trip with Bear Valley Adventure). Continue on to the little mountain town of Arnold before snaking 70 miles through the farmland and pastures along the east side of Yosemite National Park (on CA 49 and CA 120) and into Yosemite Valley.

El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. DimaSid/Shutterstock

2. Yosemite Valley Loop

Best for less-confident drivers



Start/Finish: El Capitan Meadow

Approximate distance: 14 miles



One of the shortest yet most enthralling drives in the area, this route takes you through the heart of Yosemite National Park and its most famous geological formations. As you snake east along the Merced River, clearings in the dense trees reveal astonishing views of the towering Yosemite Falls, plus the iconic El Capitan and Half Dome formations.

Advertisement

The drive is a humbling experience, as cars seem to turn into tiny bugs among the gargantuan granite cliffs and boulders. Since cypress, pine, hemlock and fir trees line the roads, keep the windows down to breathe in fragrant forest aromas. Dusk adds more drama, with moody shadows and natural features silhouetted against the sky. After night falls, you can sleep under a carpet of stars at the North Pines and Upper Pines campgrounds, at the most easterly point of the route.

Planning tip: If you don’t want to get behind the wheel yourself, hop on a free Yosemite Valley Shuttle; these operate around the loop at about 10-minute intervals.

Leavitt Meadows, west of Bridgeport, CA. Charlie Wittke/Shutterstock

3. Sonora Pass

Best crowd-free alpine cruising



Start/Finish: Tenaya Lake – Sonora

Approximate distance: 84 miles



Just north of Yosemite National Park lies California’s second-highest road, at 9642ft: Hwy 108, or Sonora Pass, which travels between the town of Sonora in the west and Bridgeport to the east. This means it’s often overlooked, despite scenery that’s just as stunning as within the park itself. The big bonus? Far fewer people on the road. Come here to test your driving skills on the racetrack-worthy corners and narrow, steep inclines while enjoying scenes of pinch-yourself beauty.

The road sweeps through the Kennedy and Leavitt Meadows, and past pleated mountain vistas, granite rocks and meandering rivers. Start in Yosemite at glittering Tenaya Lake, heading toward the town of Lee Vining (where you can stock up on supplies and gas for the drive). Pass the otherworldly limestone oddities at Mono Lake before heading north on Scenic Hwy 395. When you reach Inyo National Forest, swing a left onto Hwy 108, where this alpine dream drive begins in earnest.

Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park. George Rose/Getty Images

4. Glacier Point Road

Best for expansive views



Start/Finish:: Tunnel View – Big Tree Lodge

Approximate distance: 52 miles



This drive begins at the Tunnel View overlook, which has a sweeping panorama of Yosemite Valley’s biggest attractions. Half Dome sits front and center, with 3000ft-high El Capitan to the left (look closely for climbers, who seem to dangle from its face like spiders); Bridalveil Fall, which plunges 620ft over a glacially carved granite cliff, lies opposite. At the end of Wawona Tunnel – the longest highway tunnel in California, at 4200ft – Turtleback Dome (5300ft) comes into view.

At the Chinquapin junction, the ascent up Glacier Point Rd begins. The 16-mile winding road is flanked by green forests and towering views of Merced Canyon below. In winter, you’ll only be able to go as far as the Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area. The route reopens fully when the snow melts in May or June, continuing to the crowd-pleasing Sentinel Dome (8122ft) hike.

You’ll get the best views from your vehicle at Washburn Point, which overlooks Nevada and Vernal Falls, part of the so-called giant staircase. Further ahead is the road’s namesake, Glacier Point, and its commanding views of Yosemite’s high country, Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. Double back for 12 miles to cross the Merced River and finish at the historic Victorian Wawona Hotel.

Tioga Road through Yosemite National Park. elleon/Shutterstock

5. Tioga Road

Best overall

Start/Finish: Crane Flat – Mono Lake

Approximate distance: 60 miles



Easily one of the state’s best drives, this is the highest highway pass in California, reaching a dizzying 9945ft at its apex. The route snakes through the Sierra Nevada mountains, first winding past the giant sequoias of Tuolumne Grove before climbing up to evergreen forests and viewpoints, with Tenaya Canyon and the backside of Half Dome in the distance.

Further along the route, shimmering Tenaya Lake begs drivers to stop and dive in. You can stretch your legs at nearby Cloud’s Rest Trail, which ends on a palm-sweatingly narrow ridge with 360-degree views. Tuolumne Meadows teems with wildflowers in spring, while the Lembert Dome hike is a short but mighty challenge up a huge, round granite formation.

At the road’s highest point, Mt Dana looms to the east as you exit the park. You’ll pass the twinkling high-altitude lakes of Tioga and Ellery, before the final descent to the hauntingly beautiful Mono Lake and its outdoor gallery of otherworldly tufa towers. Chances are you’ll immediately want to pull a U-turn and ride this road all over again.

Planning tip: Tioga closes in winter due to snowfall and reopens for the summer and fall.

The entrance to Hetch Hetchy in Yosemite National Park. Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

Tips for driving in and around Yosemite National Park