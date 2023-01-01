Prominently marking the eastern end of the main meadow, Lembert Dome towers about 800ft above the Tuolumne River. Its summit, which chalks in at 9450ft above sea level, is easily one of Yosemite's finest places to watch the sunset. Its steep western face is a de facto granite playground for everyone from kids (who stick around the gently sloping bottom) to climbers (who rope up and head to the top). Nonclimbers can reach the summit by hiking up the back side.

The dome was named for 19th-century shepherd Jean-Baptiste Lembert, who homesteaded in Tuolumne Meadows.