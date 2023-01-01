Parsons Memorial Lodge

This simple but beautifully rugged cabin was built in 1915 from local granite. It initially served as a Sierra Club meeting room and was named for Edward Taylor Parsons (1861–1914), an adventurer and active Sierra Club member who helped found the club’s outings program. Today it opens as a shelter during thunderstorms (there’s a huge fireplace inside), as well as for special events, ranger talks and other programs. See the Yosemite Guide for the current schedule.

Walk from the Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center or Lembert Dome parking areas.