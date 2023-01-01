Above the north shore of the Tuolumne River, carbonated mineral water burbles silently out of Soda Springs, a small natural spring that turns its surroundings into a cluster of mineral-crusted, rust-red puddles. People (and animals) used to drink the stuff, though the park service now discourages the practice due to possible surface contamination – no big deal, as it’s not exactly an appealing method for quenching your thirst anyway.

The springs are a short, pleasant walk across the flat middle of the meadow. There are two approaches, both about 0.75 miles long. The first starts opposite the Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center on Tioga Rd. The other begins in the Lembert Dome parking area.