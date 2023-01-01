Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Home to giant sequoia trees that reach as high as 250ft with trunk diameters of over 25ft, these leftovers from the Mesozoic era are thought to weigh upwards of 2000 tons, or close to 10 blue whales. The giants are distributed in two large groves, one easily seen on the North Grove Trail, a 1.5-mile self-guided loop, near the park entrance. On the more remote South Grove Trail, it's a 5-mile round-trip hike to Agassiz Tree, the park's largest specimen.

Camping is popular and reservations essential. North Grove Campground is near the park entrance; less crowded is Oak Hollow Campground, 4 miles further on the park’s main road. Most atmospheric are the hike-in environmental sites. Store food and toiletries in the provided bear lockers at all times.