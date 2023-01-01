You can't miss the ominous steel headframe of the mine from the road, rising to 125ft. Its pulleys lifted ore and miners from the bowels of the earth. Guided tours last about 90 minutes and take you past the stamp, gold recovery mill and massive tailing wheels. The parking lot is off North Main St.

On-site Kennedy Tailing Wheels Park has marvelous examples of engineering and craftsmanship – four iron and wood wheels, 58ft in diameter, that transported tailings from neighboring Eureka Mine over two low hills. Once the deepest mine in the area, this is now a peaceful park good for a stroll. Be sure to climb to the top of the hill behind the wheels to see the impounding dam.