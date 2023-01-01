Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park

Two miles southwest of Volcano, this sacred area for the local Miwok comprises a museum in a traditional wooden roundhouse, a village site, a limestone outcrop covered with petroglyphs – 363 originals and a few modern additions – and over 1000 mortar holes called chaw’se, used for grinding acorns and seeds into meal.

During the last weekend of September, the time of the acorn harvest, the Big Time festival at the site features crafts, dances and games. Look out for the wonderful feathered dance capes in the museum.