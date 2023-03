In its prime, Sutter Creek was Gold Country’s main supply center for all things forged. Three foundries operating in 1873 made pans and rock crushers, but only this one operated until 1996 – it was the last water-powered foundry and machine shop in the US. At the time of research, the interior was closed to visitors, with plans in the works to reopen.

You can peek through the gates of the battered corrugated-iron buildings into the cavernous interior.