Amador Whitney Museum

This rugged little 1860s building looks like something straight out of a John Ford movie, and houses a replica schoolhouse scene and the obligatory mine shaft.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park

    Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park

    9.82 MILES

    Two miles southwest of Volcano, this sacred area for the local Miwok comprises a museum in a traditional wooden roundhouse, a village site, a limestone…

  • El Dorado County Historical Museum

    El Dorado County Historical Museum

    21.16 MILES

    On the El Dorado County Fairgrounds west of downtown (exit north on Placerville Dr from Hwy 50), is this complex of restored buildings, mining equipment…

  • Kennedy Gold Mine

    Kennedy Gold Mine

    4.2 MILES

    You can't miss the ominous steel headframe of the mine from the road, rising to 125ft. Its pulleys lifted ore and miners from the bowels of the earth…

  • Knight Foundry

    Knight Foundry

    2.13 MILES

    In its prime, Sutter Creek was Gold Country’s main supply center for all things forged. Three foundries operating in 1873 made pans and rock crushers, but…

  • Monteverde General Store

    Monteverde General Store

    2.02 MILES

    This building goes back in time to when the general store was the center of the town’s social and economic life, represented by the chairs that circle the…

  • California Cavern State Historic Landmark

    California Cavern State Historic Landmark

    22.21 MILES

    California Cavern has the mother lode’s most extensive system of natural underground caverns. Regular tours take 60 to 80 minutes, or get a group together…

  • Ironstone Vineyards

    Ironstone Vineyards

    28.45 MILES

    The unusually family-friendly atmosphere makes the wine feel secondary at Ironstone. There’s a natural spring waterfall, a mechanical pipe organ, frequent…

